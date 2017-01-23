Routine traffic stop leads to two arrests for WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – A routine traffic stop led to two arrests for the Wichita Falls Police Department.

On Sunday, police performed a routine check of a license plate which came back as having an expired insurance policy. Officers pulled the vehicle over and during the course of the stop were given permission by the driver, Timmy Wiggins, to a search of his person. While performing the search cops found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Police then searched the vehicle and found a .22 pistol near where Wiggins had been sitting in the vehicle.

Wiggins was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one.

Wiggins’ passenger, Regina Reed, was also taken into custody for unrelated warrants.

