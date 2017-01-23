Texas Rangers Winter Caravan stopping in Wichita Falls on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Members of the Texas Rangers baseball team will be in the Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The annual Texas Rangers’ Winter Caravan will be making a stop at the Wichita Falls Academy Sports + Outdoors at 3201 Lawrence Road on Tuesday January 24th, at 5:00 p.m.

Scheduled appearances include outfielder Delino DeShields, infielder Will Middlebrooks, and bench coach Steve Buechele. They will be there signing autographs starting at 5 p.m. and lasting until 6 p.m.

