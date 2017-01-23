Texas Rangers Winter Caravan stopping in Wichita Falls on Tuesday

Vernon ISD is moving forward with plans to become a District of Innovation. Like many schools across Texoma the Vernon ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted, approving the plans presented by the District of Innovation Committee.
Vernon ISD is moving forward with plans to become a District of Innovation. Like many schools across Texoma the Vernon ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted, approving the plans presented by the District of Innovation Committee.
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Research scientist like Chris Karstens with University of Oklahoma corporative institutes for mesoscale meteorological studies have been working with The National Severe Storms Laboratory on FACETs.
Research scientist like Chris Karstens with University of Oklahoma cooperative institutes for mesoscale meteorological studies have been working with The National Severe Storms Laboratory on FACETs.