Residents near Lucy Park not worried by recent criminal activity

While police search for a man they said robbed another man in Lucy Park last week, neighbors are talking about crime in the area.

Officers said last Thursday evening a man walking in the park was approached by a small man, dressed in all black.

The thief pulled out a gun and threatened the man, who quickly handed over his wallet.

Ron Brock who lives right across the street from the park is not worried.

"I haven't seen anything out of the ordinary. I haven't seen any gangs or anything like that," Brock said.

He has lived across the street from Lucy Park for a little over six months.

Brock said a lot of homes in this neighborhood are being bought and he does not see the recent crime as a reason for worry.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

