MSU men fall again to St. Mary's

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Igor Ibaka had 15 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's loss at St. Mary's / Source: KAUZ Igor Ibaka had 15 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's loss at St. Mary's / Source: KAUZ
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State was held to 31.6 percent shooting from the floor and a season-low 54 points in a 61-54 defeat at St. Mary's Monday evening, with Will Ferguson scoring 14 points to lead the Rattlers to a season sweep over the Mustangs inside Bill Greehey Arena.

Midwestern State's (12-6) shooting woes began from the opening tip with the Mustangs missing their first six shots of the game before a three-pointer for B.J. Jenkins fell through for a 4-3 contest with 16:08 remaining in the first half. The Mustangs grabbed their lone lead of the game at the 14:57 mark following a layup for Shawn Nottingham for a 5-4 advantage before St. Mary's (8-11) went ahead for good less than a minute later.

Despite an off shooting night for the Maroon and Gold, MSU stayed close to the Rattlers the entire first half and tied the game at 16-all with 5:12 to play in the first after a free throw for Magnus Richards.

After trailing by two at the half, the Mustangs pulled even with St. Mary's on a number of occasions early on in the second period but were unable to move in front.

A three-pointer for Skyler Brooks and a dunk by Dimitri Peterson helped the Rattlers grab an eight-point advantage at 40-32 midway through the second half before taking a double-digit lead on a Brooks layup with 11:56 to play.

The Rattlers stretched their lead to as many as 14 with 7:18 remaining as the Mustangs were limited to just one basket in a six-minute stretch before Pat Smith buried back-to-back threes to pull MSU to 54-47 with 3:10 to play.

The Mustangs came as close as five in the final minutes on a Brandon Neel jumper with 2:48 remaining but were unable to come within striking distance with the Rattlers coming away with the 61-54 victory.

Igor Ibaka posted his 10th double-double of the season with a team-high 15 points and 11 rebounds. Neel added 14 points and 3 assists for his 12th-straight double-digit scoring outing.

Midwestern State returns to Lone Star Conference play against rivals Texas A&M-Commerce Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Tarleton State Saturday afternoon at 4.

