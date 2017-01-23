Fire alert issued for Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fire alert issued for Wichita Falls

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Main factors are high winds, warm weather and dry air. Main factors are high winds, warm weather and dry air.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A windy Tuesday forecast has Wichita Falls and much of North Texas in a fire watch for tomorrow afternoon.

There are three main factors that can spark a fire watch; strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity.

Wichita Falls Fire Chief, Jon Reese said these alerts aren't just for fire fighters.

“If there is a fire around you get out and don't stay around, there's not any property worth a life,” said Reese.

Our first alert weather team said winds are expected to blow southwest to west with gusts near 40 mph. 

The Bowman fire department said they have everything they need to keep these fires under control if they are to break out.

There only main concern was if there trucks were to get stuck due to the saturated grounds.

Bowman Fire Chief John Strenski said, “The little piece of green that people may see are not going to stop these fires once they are wind driven.”

Ways you can help prevent these fires are making sure any bonfire is completely out, don't burn trash, avoid chains dragging off trucks which could cause a spark, and do not throw smoking materials into brush or leaves. FULL LIST CLICK HERE

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • White House: Trump will not immediately bolt NAFTA

    White House: Trump will not immediately bolt NAFTA

    Thursday, April 27 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-04-27 07:50:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-04-27 07:50:12 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

    President Donald Trump is considering signing a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

  • ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers

    ESPN lays off 100 on-air personalities and writers

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 5:15 PM EDT2017-04-26 21:15:18 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:35:01 GMT

    Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.

    Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.

  • Conservatives back revised health bill, GOP moderates balk

    Conservatives back revised health bill, GOP moderates balk

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:27:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:27:48 GMT
    The moribund Republican health care bill has received a jolt of life because the conservative House Freedom Caucus has endorsed a revised version of the measure.
    The moribund Republican health care bill has received a jolt of life because the conservative House Freedom Caucus has endorsed a revised version of the measure.
    •   
Powered by Frankly