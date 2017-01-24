Three-story home damaged in large fire

Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
The dog of an Iowa Park native and OU student shot and killed earlier this week in Norman, OK has been returned to his family.
A member of the Wichita Falls ISD was named Assistant Principal of the Year for Region 9 by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.
Friends of Nathan Ewing's family planned a golf a memorial golf tournament in his honor. Ewing, a former Iowa Park student, was shot and killed in Norman, Oklahoma earlier this week.
