Three-story home damaged in large fire

Two people are lucky to be alive following a large house fire in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called out around 10:45 p.m. Monday night to a home in the 1500 block of Austin Street for a three-story home engulfed in flames.

Officials spent 45 minutes battling the blaze and believe the fire began in the second-floor stairway, moving through parts of the third floor and attic.

Authorities said three people live at the residence, but only two of them were home when the fire began.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials estimate damages at around $35,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

