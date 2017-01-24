Bowling for Soup featured at St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival i - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowling for Soup featured at St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival in downtown WF

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ)- The Downtown Wichita Falls Development team will be hosting the St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival on March 11th.

Grammy nominated Bowling for Soup will perform at the annual celebration. The quartet was formed in Wichita Falls in 1994. Erick Willis, A.A Bottom, Bigloo, No Limits, and Martin Byrnes will also be performing.

The celebration promotes downtown, community, and Irish culture with traditional music, dancing, children's area, food truck vendors and much more. Gates open at 3:00 p.m. and will last until 11:00 p.m. on the corner of 8th and Indiana in historic downtown Wichita Falls.

Tickets will go on sale by January 30. Pre-sale general admission is $12, pre-sale for students and military with an ID is $10, and day-of general admission is $15. Children age 12 and under are free.

