Trump takes executive action advancing oil pipelines

Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...
Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is raising awareness about second hand smoke in cars.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is raising awareness about second hand smoke in cars.
Montague county held a meeting at the Montague County Courthouse Annex Thursday night to resurrect a law enforcement unit to solve crime cases. The county disbanded their Crime Stoppers unit more than 10 years ago.
Montague county held a meeting at the Montague County Courthouse Annex Thursday night to resurrect a law enforcement unit to solve crime cases. The county disbanded their Crime Stoppers unit more than 10 years ago.