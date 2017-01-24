Considerably Cooler Wednesday

Today will be a considerably cooler day after making it to the upper 70s Tuesday. Winds are brisk out of the northwest this morning while temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. We will still be in the 40s at noon today. Despite sunshine, today's highs will be in the low 50s. While next few afternoon will be pleasant, the next few mornings will be the coldest in about two weeks with morning lows in the mid and upper 20s. The weekend is offering sunshine and highs in the 50s.

First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron