Central Hospital of Bowie expected open date

The Central Hospital of Bowie could be open at the beginning of March.

The owners say now they are working on hiring their medical staff.

The hospital is adding about 50 employees to their team.

Faraz Hashmi, the CEO of the Hashmi Group, said they will be offering those jobs soon, but they do have to factor in training and of course giving their future staff enough time to notify their current employers.

Hashmi said they have chosen most of those who are going to be hired, but are always accepting applications.

They are encouraging nurses, technicians and general medical staff to apply in person or by sending an email to BowieHospitalJobs@gmail.com.

The hospital is also in the process of wrapping up facility and software updates.

It has been a long journey since the sale of the hospital was finalized last May.

Hashmi said he is looking forward to finally begin serving patients, and adds his door is always open to those who have any questions.

The hospital will have an emergency room and offer several services including radiology and some surgical options.

