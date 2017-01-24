HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 24

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Denison 41 (0-7)
Rider 72 (6-1)
Wichita Falls 51 (2-5)
Denton 76 (7-0)
District 6-4A
Graham 69 (3-1)
Vernon 57 (0-3)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 33 pts, Cameron Mason 16
#13 Hirschi 70 (2-1)
Iowa Park 47 (1-2)
District 8-3A
City View 48 (5-3)
Henrietta 41 (4-4)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts, outscored Henrietta 28-8 in 4th qtr - Watch highlights here!
Jacksboro 35 (1-7)
Holliday 61 (6-2)
HOL: Tray Henderson, Jett Johnson, Noah Parker 10 pts each
#22 Bowie 48 (8-0)
Nocona 38 (5-3)
District 9-2A
#7 Electra 42 (7-1)
#20 Petrolia 49 (7-1)
PET: Dane Williams 21 pts - Watch highlights above!
Olney 29 (5-3)
Munday 21 (3-5)
Quanah 30 (0-8)
Windthorst 53 (1-7)
Archer City 65 (4-4)
Seymour 69 (5-3)
District 8-1A
Chillicothe 18 (0-6)
Crowell 53 (6-0)
CRO: Tristen Hayes 10 pts
Benjamin 78 (4-2)
Harrold 46 (1-5)
Northside 38 (2-4)
Knox City 63 (5-1)
District 17-1A
Throckmorton 55 (3-1)
Newcastle 61 (1-3)
Bryson 47 (2-2)
Woodson 44 (0-4)
District 21-1A
Prairie Valley 42 (2-5)
Forestburg 57 (7-0)
Gold-Burg 31 (0-7)
Saint Jo 40 (2-5)
Slidell 62 (6-1)
Midway 55 (3-4)
F/OT
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 70 (4-1)
Lubbock KPA 27 (0-4)
Girls
District 5-5A
Denison 37 (5-3)
Rider 41 (8-1) - Watch highlights to the right!
Wichita Falls 29 (1-8)
Denton 44 (5-4)
WF: Di Ondrea Sanders 9 pts, 12 reb
District 6-4A
Hirschi 39 (2-3)
Iowa Park 43 (2-3)
Graham 57 (4-1)
Vernon 39 (0-5)
GRA: Ashley Galloway 17 pts, Emma Ranger 15
District 8-3A
#12 Bowie 72 (10-0)
Nocona 43 (4-6)
BOW: Addi Cook 22 pts, Kamryn Cantwell 21
NOC: Emma Meekins 16 pts, Trystin Fenoglio 12
City View 29 (0-10)
Henrietta 46 (3-7)
HEN: Maddie Brown 22 pts, 10 reb
Jacksboro 44 (9-1)
Holliday 36 (6-4) - Watch highlights here!
District 9-2A
Quanah 30 (3-7)
#7 Windthorst 53 (10-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 25 pts, 10 reb
Electra 49 (2-8)
Petrolia 56 (6-4)
Archer City 36 (8-2)
Seymour 32 (7-3)
Olney 23 (3-7)
Munday 17 (1-8)
District 8-1A
Benjamin 25 (0-6
Harrold 54 (4-2)
Chillicothe 23 (2-4)
Crowell 51 (5-1)
CRO: Kelly Carroll/Tara Manney 14 pts each
Northside 17 (1-5)
Knox City 55 (6-0)
District 17-1A
Throckmorton 24 (2-4)
Newcastle 63 (6-0)
NEW: Holly Manos 27 pts, KC Shields 13
Bryson 42 (3-3)
Woodson 35 (2-4)
District 21-1A
Prairie Valley 20 (2-7)
Forestburg 67 (6-3)
Gold-Burg 28 (1-7)
Saint Jo 42 (3-6)
#19 Slidell 51 (9-0)
Midway 19 (3-5)
TAPPS 1-1A
Wichita Christian 33 (0-5)
Lubbock KPA 59 (2-2) - Watch highlights here!
#4 Christ Academy 37 (4-1)
Amarillo Holy Cross 22 (1-5)
Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved