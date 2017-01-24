HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 24

No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Four Mustangs pick up All-LSC honors Midwestern State totaled five All-Lone Star Conference honors Thursday afternoon with Angel Palacios, Dillon Pineda and head coach Scott Linn also earning individual awards announced by the league office. Angel Palacios garnered LSC Freshman of the Year accolades while also being named All-LSC Singles and All-LSC Honorable Mention Doubles. Senior Ramon Toyos joined Palacios on the All-LSC Singles Team and&n...