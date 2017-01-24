HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 24 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 24

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Petrolia's Jake Edgemon dunks for 2 points against Electra. / Source: KAUZ Petrolia's Jake Edgemon dunks for 2 points against Electra. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Denison  41 (0-7)
Rider       72 (6-1)

Wichita Falls  51 (2-5)
Denton           76 (7-0)

District 6-4A

Graham  69 (3-1)
Vernon   57 (0-3)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 33 pts, Cameron Mason 16

#13 Hirschi  70 (2-1)
Iowa Park    47 (1-2)

District 8-3A

City View  48 (5-3)
Henrietta   41 (4-4)
CV: Austin Lucas 19 pts, outscored Henrietta 28-8 in 4th qtr - Watch highlights here!

Jacksboro  35 (1-7)
Holliday      61 (6-2)
HOL: Tray Henderson, Jett Johnson, Noah Parker 10 pts each

#22 Bowie  48 (8-0)
Nocona      38 (5-3)

District 9-2A

#7 Electra     42 (7-1)
#20 Petrolia  49 (7-1)
PET: Dane Williams 21 pts - Watch highlights above!

Olney      29 (5-3)
Munday  21 (3-5)

Quanah       30 (0-8)
Windthorst  53 (1-7)

Archer City  65 (4-4)
Seymour     69 (5-3)

District 8-1A

Chillicothe  18 (0-6)
Crowell       53 (6-0)
CRO: Tristen Hayes 10 pts

Benjamin  78 (4-2)
Harrold     46 (1-5)

Northside  38 (2-4)
Knox City  63 (5-1)

District 17-1A

Throckmorton  55 (3-1)
Newcastle       61 (1-3)

Bryson      47 (2-2)
Woodson  44 (0-4)

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  42 (2-5)
Forestburg     57 (7-0)

Gold-Burg  31 (0-7)
Saint Jo     40 (2-5)

Slidell     62 (6-1)
Midway  55 (3-4)
F/OT

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  70 (4-1)
Lubbock KPA        27 (0-4)

Girls

District 5-5A

Denison  37 (5-3)
Rider      41 (8-1) - Watch highlights to the right!

Wichita Falls  29 (1-8)
Denton          44 (5-4)
WF: Di Ondrea Sanders 9 pts, 12 reb

District 6-4A

Hirschi       39 (2-3)
Iowa Park  43 (2-3)

Graham  57 (4-1)
Vernon   39 (0-5)
GRA: Ashley Galloway 17 pts, Emma Ranger 15

District 8-3A

#12 Bowie  72 (10-0)
Nocona      43 (4-6)
BOW: Addi Cook 22 pts, Kamryn Cantwell 21
NOC: Emma Meekins 16 pts, Trystin Fenoglio 12

City View  29 (0-10)
Henrietta  46 (3-7)
HEN: Maddie Brown 22 pts, 10 reb

Jacksboro  44 (9-1)
Holliday      36 (6-4) - Watch highlights here!

District 9-2A

Quanah           30 (3-7)
#7 Windthorst  53 (10-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 25 pts, 10 reb

Electra   49 (2-8)
Petrolia  56 (6-4)

Archer City  36 (8-2)
Seymour     32 (7-3)

Olney     23 (3-7)
Munday  17 (1-8)

District 8-1A

Benjamin  25 (0-6
Harrold     54 (4-2)

Chillicothe  23 (2-4)
Crowell      51 (5-1)
CRO: Kelly Carroll/Tara Manney 14 pts each

Northside  17 (1-5)
Knox City  55 (6-0)

District 17-1A

Throckmorton  24 (2-4)
Newcastle       63 (6-0)
NEW: Holly Manos 27 pts, KC Shields 13

Bryson      42 (3-3)
Woodson  35 (2-4)

District 21-1A

Prairie Valley  20 (2-7)
Forestburg     67 (6-3)

Gold-Burg  28 (1-7)
Saint Jo     42 (3-6)

#19 Slidell  51 (9-0)
Midway      19 (3-5)

TAPPS 1-1A

Wichita Christian  33 (0-5)
Lubbock KPA       59 (2-2) - Watch highlights here!

#4 Christ Academy   37 (4-1)
Amarillo Holy Cross  22 (1-5)

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

