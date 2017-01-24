HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 24 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 24

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Kayleigh Gunkel attempting a shot on goal vs. Abilene Wylie. / Source: KAUZ Rider's Kayleigh Gunkel attempting a shot on goal vs. Abilene Wylie. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non District 

Girls

Abilene Wylie  1
Rider              1
Emma Bailey 1 G - Watch highlights above!

Hirschi            0
Mineral Wells   5

Boys

Burkburnett   3
Stephenville  4

Hirschi           3
Mineral Wells  0

