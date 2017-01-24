Burglary sends one to hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burglary sends one to hospital

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police say two women are in custody after a burglary on Ridgeway Drive just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

One woman was sent to the hospital following the incident with head injuries.    

Stay with six for updates.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Offensive draft early, QBs prized after Garrett is No. 1

    Offensive draft early, QBs prized after Garrett is No. 1

    Friday, April 28 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-04-28 06:31:15 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 2:31 AM EDT2017-04-28 06:31:15 GMT

    No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

    No surprises at the top of the NFL draft: Roger Goodell got booed, then Myles Garrett was picked first overall by the Cleveland Browns.

  • Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

    Pentagon joins intensifying probe of former Trump aide Flynn

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:18 AM EDT2017-04-28 05:18:00 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 1:18 AM EDT2017-04-28 05:18:00 GMT

    Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon...

    Documents released by lawmakers show President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was warned when he retired in 2014 not to take foreign money without "advance approval" by Pentagon authorities.

  • U.S. Air Force facing fighter pilot shortage

    U.S. Air Force facing fighter pilot shortage

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:13:05 GMT
    A big issue for the Air Force has been pilot retention.A big issue for the Air Force has been pilot retention.

    For nearly a year the U.S. Air Force has been battling a shortage. Just last year the Air Force was short 750 fighter pilots and now they’re doing everything they can to keep that number from rising. One of the sources to this pilot shortage has been commercial airlines, who are facing their own shortage

    For nearly a year the U.S. Air Force has been battling a shortage. Just last year the Air Force was short 750 fighter pilots and now they’re doing everything they can to keep that number from rising. One of the sources to this pilot shortage has been commercial airlines, who are facing their own shortage

    •   
Powered by Frankly