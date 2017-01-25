2017 Rangers Caravan visits Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2017 Rangers Caravan visits Wichita Falls

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
(L-R): Steve Buechele, DeLino DeShields and Will Middlebrooks sign autographs at Academy Sports in Wichita Falls / Source: KAUZ (L-R): Steve Buechele, DeLino DeShields and Will Middlebrooks sign autographs at Academy Sports in Wichita Falls / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Texas Rangers are winding up for the start of Spring Training, with the first group of pitchers and catchers set to report on February 14th in Surprise, Arizona.

On Tuesday, a group of Rangers players and staff came to Wichita Falls as part of the team's annual Winter Caravan tour.

Outfielder DeLino DeShields, infielder Will Middlebrooks and bench coach Steve Buechele signed autographs for a crowd of over 200 fans at Academy Sports on Lawrence Road.

Earlier in the day, they also visited Sheppard Air Force Base.

Click on the videos in this story to hear from DeShields and Middlebrooks about their visit and their goals for the season, and stay tuned during the week to hear more from them and Buechele on the upcoming season!

