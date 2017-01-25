Texas governor says 'sanctuary' jail will cost sheriff job

Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together a list of things going on around town in Texoma.
Newschannel 6 Morning Anchor Ava Van Valen has put together a list of things going on around town in Texoma.
MPEC managers are searching for a new pro-sports team to fill the seats at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The Wichita Falls Wildcats played and rented out the stadium for more than 30 home games a season.
MPEC managers are searching for a new pro-sports team to fill the seats at Kay Yeager Coliseum. The Wichita Falls Wildcats played and rented out the stadium for more than 30 home games a season.
This weekend is the first ever heritage days in archer city and organizers tell say they want this to be one of a kind.
This weekend is the first ever heritage days in archer city and organizers tell say they want this to be one of a kind.
A capital murder warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Dustin Hord.
A capital murder warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Dustin Hord.
A new brewery is coming to downtown Wichita Falls.
A new brewery is coming to downtown Wichita Falls.