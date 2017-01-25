371-foot ship new Gulf of Mexico artificial reef off Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

371-foot ship new Gulf of Mexico artificial reef off Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A 371-foot former cargo vessel named for a mythical sea monster has become an artificial reef in the Gulf of Mexico off Texas.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the Kraken (KRAK'-uhn) was sunk 67 miles off Galveston. The ship is expected to become a home to fish, coral and other invertebrates - plus a destination for divers.

The project is part of the state's Artificial Reef Program funded through grants and industry donations.

The Kraken last May was towed from Trinidad to Brownsville. Crews removed all fuel, oil and hazardous materials to abide by environmental regulations.

Department officials say the ship sank last Friday as openings cut into the vessel filled with water. The Kraken settled about 140 feet below the surface.

Online:

http://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/water/habitats/artificial_reef/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

