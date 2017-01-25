Houston doctor faces up to 80 years in prison for fraud

HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say a Houston physician faces up to 80 years in prison for his role in a more than $12 million health care fraud case linked to unnecessary medical tests.

Dr. Faiz Ahmed was convicted Wednesday in Houston on eight conspiracy and health care fraud-related counts for falsely billing Medicare and Medicaid. Authorities say the 64-year-old physician conspired with eight other people who earlier pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Prosecutors say Ahmed agreed to the testing and allowed his physician number to be used for billing Medicare. The investigation involved clinics in Houston and Conroe where marketers received bribes to deliver patients, then split the money with patients who had the unnecessary tests.

Investigators say Ahmed approved the examinations even though he wasn't the regular physician for the patients.

