Houston doctor faces up to 80 years in prison for fraud - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Houston doctor faces up to 80 years in prison for fraud

Source RNN Source RNN

HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors say a Houston physician faces up to 80 years in prison for his role in a more than $12 million health care fraud case linked to unnecessary medical tests.

Dr. Faiz Ahmed was convicted Wednesday in Houston on eight conspiracy and health care fraud-related counts for falsely billing Medicare and Medicaid. Authorities say the 64-year-old physician conspired with eight other people who earlier pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

Prosecutors say Ahmed agreed to the testing and allowed his physician number to be used for billing Medicare. The investigation involved clinics in Houston and Conroe where marketers received bribes to deliver patients, then split the money with patients who had the unnecessary tests.

Investigators say Ahmed approved the examinations even though he wasn't the regular physician for the patients.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Church hopes to raise $40,000 for missions trip

    Church hopes to raise $40,000 for missions trip

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:22:15 GMT
    Church member in Chigwamba, Zimbabwe congregate under tree.Church member in Chigwamba, Zimbabwe congregate under tree.

    A Texoma church is preparing for a missions trip to Africa, but a recent financial short fall has put the main purpose of the trip on hold. Ian Klein sat down with the pastor, who is hopeful that with a little community support, they will still be able to raise the funds needed to make a difference worlds away.

    A Texoma church is preparing for a missions trip to Africa, but a recent financial short fall has put the main purpose of the trip on hold. Ian Klein sat down with the pastor, who is hopeful that with a little community support, they will still be able to raise the funds needed to make a difference worlds away.

  • Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Washington DBs popular in 2nd round, Mixon to Bengals

    Friday, April 28 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:09:28 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:09:28 GMT
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.
    Kevin King's extra-long stay at the NFL draft turned out to be a short stint.

  • UPDATE: Murder suspect Dustin Hord turns himself in

    UPDATE: Murder suspect Dustin Hord turns himself in

    Friday, April 28 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-04-29 01:06:12 GMT
    Source WFPDSource WFPD

    UPDATE: According to the Wichita Falls Police Department facebook page, Dustin Hord, 37, came to the WFPD in order to turn himself in.

    UPDATE: According to the Wichita Falls Police Department facebook page, Dustin Hord, 37, came to the WFPD in order to turn himself in.

    •   
Powered by Frankly