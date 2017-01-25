Colder Weather Will Eventually Return

Today will be identical weather wise to yesterday. Skies will be sunny, winds out of the south and highs in the low and mid 70s. Today will be the final day of the week when highs will be in the 70s. Much cooler air which has been lingering over Kansas and northern Oklahoma will slide into North Texas beginning Wednesday evening and remain for the rest of the work week. Thursday's highs will likely be in the upper 40s. Clouds increase Friday into Saturday setting us up for a chance of showers. There's still not a clear signal for rain so we'll keep chances low at this time.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist