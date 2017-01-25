Wichita Falls leaders react to President's voter fraud plan

A driver is arrested for DWI following an accident on Old Iowa Park road Friday just before noon.
Registering storm shelters and safe rooms can be life-saving because after a storm hits and debris covers the area, finding shelters can be difficult.
A Texoma church is preparing for a missions trip to Africa, but a recent financial short fall has put the main purpose of the trip on hold. Ian Klein sat down with the pastor, who is hopeful that with a little community support, they will still be able to raise the funds needed to make a difference worlds away.
UPDATE: According to the Wichita Falls Police Department facebook page, Dustin Hord, 37, came to the WFPD in order to turn himself in.
