Wichita Falls leaders react to President's voter fraud plan

Dr. David Barbosa with Café con Leche said President Trump’s latest motion to investigate voter fraud is unnecessary.

“He is basically imputing the integrity of election officials in all 50 of our states,” said Barbosa. “They are responsible for making sure that the election takes place like it should with all the laws that are in place and that's their job and that's what they've done.”

President Trump is breaking the fraud into 3 categories: voting in multiple states, immigrants, and the dead.



“I don't know how you would be able to count which one of those are Hispanic votes, which one of those are voting in two different states and those who have passed on and people using their social security number for that information,” said Mayor Stephen Santellana.



“I think it is a ridiculous statement,” said Barbosa. “If you are an undocumented immigrant, you're not going to make a public appearance at an election booth and say ‘I’d like to vote. That's the last thing you're going to do. I think it creates concern it creates fear among the Hispanic community and I don't think that's healthy for anyone.”

Mayor Santellana said that he does not know what will come out of the investigation but said that if it will help eliminate any kind of voter fraud, he is in favor.

The President’s requested probe into voter fraud may not be limited to the 2016 Presidential election.