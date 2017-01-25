New Bill Could Prevent Wind Farm Projects Near Military Bases

Construction of new wind turbines must be oustide a 30 mile radius.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today announced he has introduced a bill to protect military airfields from electromagnetic radar interference caused by nearby wind turbines.

Crafted with input from military leaders and pilots in Texas, the Protection of Military Airfields from Wind Turbine Encroachment Act would discourage the construction of new wind turbines within a 30 mile radius of a military airfield by removing their eligibility for the Production Tax Credit and the Investment Tax Credit.

"This bill will both enhance public safety in communities adjacent to military bases and help our military better train to defend our homeland," said Sen. Cornyn.

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Manning, with Sheppard Air Force Base said the wind turbines can cause radar interference during training missions.

Manning said, “When the wind farm is spinning the blade tips can essentially move up to 200 miles an hour and so within certain ranges the radar can pick that up.”

Air Force bases around the country have massive impacts on the towns they are in and Sheppard Air Force Base is no different.

It has a four billion dollar impact on Wichita Falls

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom spoke about the issue back in November.

He worried Sheppard’s missions could be impacted and even moved off to another base, if the wind farm projects in Clay County were allowed to move forward.

If this bill were to pass it would not just be for the state of Texas.

The bill also states that if a wind turbine were built within a thirty mile radius, the builders would not be eligible for the Production and Investment Tax Credit.

