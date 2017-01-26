17 Colombians charged in dozens of Houston-area burglaries

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) - Investigators say 17 men from Colombia have been arrested over dozens of home burglaries targeting communities with residents of Asian, Pakistani and Middle Eastern descent.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrests on burglary charges related to about 120 cases since last year. Investigators say the thieves were stealing expensive jewelry and purses during late-night thefts.

Houston police also identified multiple burglary cases with the same characteristics.

Authorities developed information about several suspects, leading to recent 24-hour surveillance and the arrests.

A sheriff's office statement says four of the men are also being held for immigration-related issues. Further details on those cases weren't immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.