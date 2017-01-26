Lengthy mediation efforts to save Dallas pension fund fail

DALLAS (AP) - Lengthy mediation efforts this week between Dallas leaders and the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System have failed and no resolution appears evident as the pension stumbles toward insolvency.

A pension spokesman told The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday that talks have "all but collapsed" and that court battles appear likely.

Various Dallas police and fire associations said in a statement Thursday that they're frustrated by the decision of city officials to "abruptly end mediation." The associations scheduled a news conference for later Thursday.

The state Legislature must approve any fix.

The pension fund spent almost a decade basing its financial health on artificially inflated asset values from risky real estate investments made under a previous director. The FBI last year searched an investment firm that once advised the fund.

