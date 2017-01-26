UPDATE: Police identify two victims found in Graham home

Police were called to the 1300 block of Cherry Street

GRAHAM, Tx (KAUZ) – Graham police have identified the two bodies found in a residence Thursday morning.

According to police, the men have been identified as 61-year-old Joseph E. Parker and his 27-year-old son Kensy L. Parker.

Police said they arrived at the scene in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue in Graham around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday morning where they found the two men inside. The two men appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Joseph Parker was a former Graham Police Officer and is currently employed by the Young County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

