MSU Football: 2017 schedule released

Midwestern State announced a 10-game slate featuring six home dates for the 2017 season.



The Mustangs kick off the season with four of their first five games at Memorial Stadium including their earliest season opener since 2009.



MSU takes on Quincy (Ill.) on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium with a 7 p.m. start time. It has been eight seasons since the Mustangs last played in August as MSU rolled to a 41-0 win over New Mexico Highlands to start the 2009 campaign.



Quincy finished sixth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in 2016 posting a 5-6 overall mark.



The Mustangs travel to take on second-year program West Florida on Sept. 9 in Pensacola. The Argonauts play their home games at Blue Wahoos Stadium which is the home of Pensacola's Double-A professional baseball team. The 5,038-seat stadium was named 2012 Ballpark of the Year by Baseballparks.com.



West Florida posted a 5-6 record in its inaugural season which featured a 42-39 victory over No. 16 Florida Tech.



Midwestern State's first three Lone Star Conference are the comfortable confines of Memorial Stadium. The Mustangs play host to upstart Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 16 and take a week off before welcoming Western New Mexico on Sept. 30 and defending league champ Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 7.



Texas A&M-Commerce makes its first appearance in Wichita Falls since 2014 and it's just the Lions second showing since 2004.



The Mustangs alternate road and home games for the remainder of the season traveling to face Angelo State on Oct. 14, UT-Permian Basin on Oct. 28 and closing the season at Eastern New Mexico on Nov. 11.



Midwestern State faces rivals West Texas A&M and Tarleton State at home on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4, respectively.



The Mustangs posted their 17th consecutive winning season last fall while advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the seventh time in program history with an 8-3 record.



All games broadcast live on ESPN 95.5 FM -- The Falls Sports Authority. Each home game streams also streams live via a video pay-per-view on the Mustangs Digital Network at MSUMustangs.tv.

2017 Midwestern St. Football Schedule

Aug. 31: vs Quincy (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 9: at West Florida, 5 p.m. (CT)

Sep. 16: vs Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Sep. 23: BYE

Sep. 30: vs Western New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs Texas A&M-Commerce, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Angelo St., time TBA

Oct. 21: vs West Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: at UT-Permian Basin, time TBA

Nov. 4: vs Tarleton St., 1 p.m.

Nov. 11: at Eastern New Mexico, time TBA

