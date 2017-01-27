Notre Dame basketball sweeps EP Jesus Chapel - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Notre Dame basketball sweeps EP Jesus Chapel

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Notre Dame's Marc Schafer goes up for a layup against Jesus Chapel on Thursday / Source: KAUZ Notre Dame's Marc Schafer goes up for a layup against Jesus Chapel on Thursday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

TAPPS 1-1A

Girls

Jesus Chapel   41 (3-2)
#3 Notre Dame  43 (6-1)
ND: Keeley Johnston 14 pts, Sophie Luig 10

Boys

Jesus Chapel    21 (0-5)
#7 Notre Dame  70 (7-0)
ND: Dylan Smith 25 pts, Clay McElroy 22, Sam Ozier 10

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly