Officials look to settle claim by Texas judge injured in shooting

Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.
The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.
