Officials look to settle claim by Texas judge injured in shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Travis County officials are considering a $500,000 payment to a state district judge to avoid a potential lawsuit claiming authorities didn't do enough to prevent a shooting that left the judge seriously wounded.

The Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV report (http://atxne.ws/2kaQAnF ) county commissioners next week are scheduled to review a claim involving Judge Julie Kocurek.

An informant had identified Chimene Onyeri as having threatened to kill a judge but investigators determined the threat wasn't credible.

A gunman fired on Kocurek outside her home in November 2015 and she suffered several shrapnel wounds. She returned to the bench in February.

Federal officials in September charged three men in the shooting, including Onyeri.

Onyeri at one time had a hearing scheduled before Kocurek that likely was going to result in jail time.

He has denied trying to kill her.

