North Texas leaders ponder who painted animals on tunnel

KELLER, Texas (AP) - Leaders of a North Texas city would like to meet the anonymous artist who's been painting colorful animal figures on a tunnel.

The city of Keller's Facebook page on Friday included images of a deer, an armadillo, a bird and a turtle that have shown up this month. The paintings are in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel near Keller Town Hall.

City parks workers on Jan. 11 noticed the first painting - the doe. A Facebook statement urged the artist to contact city officials to perhaps work on a mural for the tunnel.

A later message encouraged the mystery artist to come forward to discuss options for prepping the wall better for potential future works.

Keller is a city of about 43,000, located 20 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Online:

https://www.facebook.com/cityofkellergovernment/

