Ex-Houston school board member must pay up to $2.1M penalty

HOUSTON (AP) - A federal judge has determined a former longtime Houston school trustee is liable for as much as $2.1 million in civil damages for participating in a scheme that withheld school contracts unless bribes were paid.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jmt16U ) U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison on Thursday determined the amount of liability against Larry Marshall and other defendants.

The case involved a contractor who said he lost lucrative school business because he refused to pay kickbacks.

A civil jury in November determined that Marshall and others violated a civil racketeering law.

Marshall was one of the longest-serving members of the Houston school board and had worked to integrate the nation's seventh-largest district.

Defense lawyers said previously that they intend to appeal the jury verdict.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.