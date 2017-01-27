Speed limit reduced near Harrold Truck Stop

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The speed limit on US 287 near the Harrold Truck stop has been dropped to 65 miles per hour for construction.

The original speed limit was at 75 mph.

Texas Department of Transportation is working to improve the road due to safety concerns in the area. They’re adding 16 overhead street lights to the current four in the area. They are also adding more rumble strips to the center of the traffic lanes.

The new speed limit is being enforced now and breaking the limit when construction workers are present will receive double the number of fines.

