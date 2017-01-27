WFPD make big drug bust

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Wichita Falls Police K-9 unit may a large drug discovery during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on 61-year-old Timothy Casey of Colorado at around 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 287. When officers approached the vehicle they were able to smell the odor of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search uncovered several bags of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle as well as small amounts in the passenger compartment.

Police said the total amount was over four pounds.

Casey was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with possession of marijuana over four ounces under five pounds which is a state jail felony.

