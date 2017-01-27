Texas Historical Commission gives Astrodome landmark status

Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released a statement following the deadly storms and tornadoes in East Texas Saturday.
