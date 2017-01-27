'Hamilton' cast to sing at Super Bowl 51 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

'Hamilton' cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

NEW YORK (AP) - Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit "Hamilton: An American Musical," will sing "America the Beautiful" during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, "America the Beautiful" has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newton, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The Hamilton cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

  14 killed by storms and flooding in South and Midwest

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-01 05:00:27 GMT
    In Texas, search teams went door to door Sunday after tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped vehicles. (Source: Raycom Images)

    Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.

  Beyond 100 days, Trump faces more legislative challenges

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-01 05:00:10 GMT
    Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.

  Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill

    Monday, May 1 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-01 05:00:04 GMT
    Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.

