Temperatures will be warming up into next week

The weekend weather pattern is looking good. Temperatures will gradually rise from around 55 Saturday to near 60 on Sunday. There will be a breeze out of the northwest making it feel a little cool at times. Winds become southwesterly early next week, leading to a warm up. Look for highs back in the 60s to near 70. Another cool front arrives around the middle of next week, but no big blasts of cold weather is expected.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson