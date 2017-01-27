Wichita Falls Police asking for help in stolen vehicle case - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police asking for help in stolen vehicle case

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
This vehicle was stolen from the Howard Johnson at 3209 Northwest Freeway on Monday 1/23/17 at approx. 2300 hrs. If you have any information regarding the suspect in this video please contact Detective Schulte at 940-761-7762 or CrimeStoppers at 940-322-9888 and reference case number 17-011134.

