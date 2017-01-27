Elementary school suffers vandalism

Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.
Top Capitol Hill negotiators report progress on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1.
The high winds in our area have led to some power outages. Gordon Drake, the area manager for Oncor, said that at 9:00 PM, around 230 of their customers were without power.
A Wichita Falls resident who caught a man stealing on their home surveillance camera said those items are now back at their house, and it was all caught on camera again.
