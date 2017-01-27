Kiwanis Pancake Festival to be held Saturday

It is the Super Bowl of pancakes!

For many, the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center in Wichita Falls is the place to be on Saturday.

Every year thousands of Texoman's look forward to the annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls.

Right now volunteers are preparing for the event.

Last year over 10,000 people attended and Saturday it's expected to be more of the same.

There will be a lot pancakes; possibly 50,000!

The best of the best.

"They are the best pancakes and the best sausage," January Jones, Pancake Chairman of the Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls said.

It is all for a good cause.

"All the money that we make from this event goes right back into our community for other non-profits and local organizations," Jones said. "We have one time to do it right. To bring in the amount of money that we need to in order to turn around and help different organizations like Childrens Miracle Network, Builders Club, the Key Club and things like that."

The club also supports the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and the Lucy Park Easter egg hunt.

It is the only event put on by the Kiwanians each year.

So they go all out, which requires a lot help.

"We could not put on this event without our volunteers," Jones said. "Our club is about 50 members strong. Obviously, 50 members can't run this whole event."

The festival will fill bellies for a day and touch others for the next year.

"That's what we are here to do," Jones said. "We love to volunteer and we love being able to help people."

This is the 61st year of the event, but a new twist from last year will be continued.

At 3 p.m. there will be a pancake eating contest.

You can purchase tickets for $7 dollars in advance or $8 dollars at the door.

