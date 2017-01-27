Free Income Tax Help

WICHITA FALLS, TX - Free income tax assistance is available to those who qualify.

Today is Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. A fitting day for Mayor Pro Tem Hooker cut the ribbon for the official opening for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site.

The site is at a new location directly behind the Boys and Girls Club at 3301 Armory Rd.

United Way is working with the IRS, Amricorp, MSU and local volunteers to provide free tax help.

Many of the volunteers are college students who are interested in a money based career.

Johnny Scott has used the service before and made an appointment as soon as he knew it was back.

"It worked great. The people that helped were real knowledgeable about the tax laws and the changes each year,” Scott said.

Last year VITA saw 4.8 million dollars given back to the community. Scott said it's easy to sign up, just call 2-1-1, option 1 or 877-541-7905. His son also came in as a walk in, but you are not guaranteed a spot as a walk in.

This site is open Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. On Wednesday, they travel to surrounding towns including, Burkburnett, Henrietta, Iowa Park, Seymour, Archer City, Jacksboro, Holiday, and Vernon.

