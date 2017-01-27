HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 27

Midwestern State's 2017 campaign came to a close Saturday evening in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship as the No. 3 seed Mustangs were on the losing end to rival Cameron for the third time this month in a 5-4 defeat at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex. Midwestern State ends its season at 14-11 while Cameron improves to 17-10 and advances to the NCAA round of 16 at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center, May 9-12, in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Similar to the two previous meeti...

