HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 27

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WFHS's Alex Ramirez scores a goal on a free kick against Denison. / Source: KAUZ WFHS's Alex Ramirez scores a goal on a free kick against Denison. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Denison         0
Wichita Falls  9
WF: Gaby Saldana, Alyssa Hollis, Makinzi Johnson, Gisela Oviedo, Emma Antil G each, Alyssa Mullins 4 G

Sherman  1
Rider       9
RID: Mirand Davis, Kaylee Proffitt, Kayleigh Gunkle, Maddi Kyle G each, Keeley Ayala 3 G, Marissa Lifland 2 G

Non District 

Stephenville  12
Burkburnett  1
 

Boys

District 5-5A

Denison         0
Wichita Falls 7 
WF: Alex Ramirez 2 G, LG Gonzalez 2 G, Adrian Botello, Garrett Hopkins, Aaron Valdez G each

Rider        1
Sherman   0

Non District

Burkburnett  1
Anna          0

