HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Ezekiel Holmes dunks an alley-oop vs. Vernon / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Ezekiel Holmes dunks an alley-oop vs. Vernon / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  52 (2-6)
Braswell         80 (2-6)

District 6-4A

Vernon         47 (0-4)
#13 Hirschi  70 (3-1) - Watch highlights here!

Iowa Park            48 (1-3)
#19 Burkburnett  97 (3-1)
BURK: Shonne Carter 17 pts, 11 reb, Darion Chafin 16 pts

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  25 (1-8)
#22 Bowie  72 (9-0) - Watch highlights to the right!

Henrietta  40 (5-4)
Boyd        30 (0-9)

City View  28 (5-4)
Paradise  49 (4-5)

Holliday  64 (6-3)
Nocona  67 (6-3)
F/OT
HOL: Noah Parker 27 pts
NOC: Riley McCasland 24 pts, Jose Ogedo GW 3 at buzzer

District 9-2A

Quanah     44 (0-9)
#7 Electra  87 (8-1)
ELE: Drake Cooper 27 pts

Windthorst    40 (1-8)
#20 Petrolia  74 (8-1)
PET: Jake Edgemon 23 pts

Olney          64 (5-4)
Archer City  65 (5-4)
F/OT
AC: Morgan Wylie GW basket

Munday   23 (3-6)
Seymour  41 (6-3)

District 8-1A

Crowell  87 (7-0)
Harrold  54 (1-6)
CRO: Skyler Hayes 24 pts

Knox City   73 (6-1)
Chillicothe  32 (0-7)

District 17-1A

Woodson   53 (0-5)
Newcastle  57 (2-3)

#8 Graford       85 (5-0)
Throckmorton  50 (3-2)

District 21-1A

Slidell      74 (7-1)
Bellevue  54 (4-3)

Forestburg  70 (8-0)
Gold-Burg   39 (0-8)

Midway           60 (4-4)
Prairie Valley  31 (2-6)
MDW: Blake Ostermann 20 pts

TAPPS 1-1A

EP Jesus Chapel  35 (0-5)
Wichita Christian  78 (5-1)
WCS: Evan Findley 33 pts, Jackson Landes 26

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  32 (1-9)
Braswell         37 (1-8)
WF: Jalynn Green 11 pts, WFHS led 30-20 after 3

District 6-4A

Vernon  53 (0-6)
Hirschi  70 (3-3)
HIR: Jania Vinson 19 pts, Briana Calloway 15

Iowa Park     20 (2-4)
Burkburnett  32 (5-0)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 17 pts, Chloe Gibbs 10

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  26 (9-2)
#12 Bowie  44 (11-0) - Watch highlights above!

Holliday  65 (7-4)
Nocona  58 (4-7)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 19 pts, Brooke Coltrain 15
NOC: Emma Meekins 28

Henrietta  45 (3-8)
Boyd        55 (2-9)
HEN: Maddie Brown 20 pts

City View  23 (0-11)
Paradise  62 (8-3)

District 9-2A

#7 Windthorst  76 (11-0)
Petrolia            39 (6-5)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 23 pts, 10 ast, Kora Pennartz 14 pts

Quanah  43
Electra    61

Olney          23 (3-8)
Archer City  28 (9-2)
AC: Kacey Hasley 10 pts

Munday   30 (1-10)
Seymour  61 (8-3)

District 8-1A

Crowell  67 (6-1)
Harrold  50 (4-3)
CRO: Kelly Carroll 23 pts

Knox City  50 (7-0)
Chillicothe   8 (2-5)

District 17-1A

Woodson   39 (2-5)
Newcastle  68 (7-0)
NEW: Nicole Martinez 15 pts, Arryn Eli 13, Holly/Hannah Manos/KC Shields 12 each

Graford            49 (6-1)
Throckmorton  23 (2-5)

District 21-1A

#19 Slidell  49 (10-0)
Bellevue     38 (6-3)

Forestburg  66 (7-3)
Gold-Burg   39 (1-8)

Midway           48 (4-5)
Prairie Valley  36 (2-8)
MDW: Kaitlyn Horn 20 pts

TAPPS 1-1A

#5 EP Jesus Chapel  48 (4-2)
Wichita Christian       43 (0-6)

