HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 27

Boys
District 5-5A
Wichita Falls 52 (2-6)
Braswell 80 (2-6)
District 6-4A
Vernon 47 (0-4)
#13 Hirschi 70 (3-1) - Watch highlights here!
Iowa Park 48 (1-3)
#19 Burkburnett 97 (3-1)
BURK: Shonne Carter 17 pts, 11 reb, Darion Chafin 16 pts
District 8-3A
Jacksboro 25 (1-8)
#22 Bowie 72 (9-0) - Watch highlights to the right!
Henrietta 40 (5-4)
Boyd 30 (0-9)
City View 28 (5-4)
Paradise 49 (4-5)
Holliday 64 (6-3)
Nocona 67 (6-3)
F/OT
HOL: Noah Parker 27 pts
NOC: Riley McCasland 24 pts, Jose Ogedo GW 3 at buzzer
District 9-2A
Quanah 44 (0-9)
#7 Electra 87 (8-1)
ELE: Drake Cooper 27 pts
Windthorst 40 (1-8)
#20 Petrolia 74 (8-1)
PET: Jake Edgemon 23 pts
Olney 64 (5-4)
Archer City 65 (5-4)
F/OT
AC: Morgan Wylie GW basket
Munday 23 (3-6)
Seymour 41 (6-3)
District 8-1A
Crowell 87 (7-0)
Harrold 54 (1-6)
CRO: Skyler Hayes 24 pts
Knox City 73 (6-1)
Chillicothe 32 (0-7)
District 17-1A
Woodson 53 (0-5)
Newcastle 57 (2-3)
#8 Graford 85 (5-0)
Throckmorton 50 (3-2)
District 21-1A
Slidell 74 (7-1)
Bellevue 54 (4-3)
Forestburg 70 (8-0)
Gold-Burg 39 (0-8)
Midway 60 (4-4)
Prairie Valley 31 (2-6)
MDW: Blake Ostermann 20 pts
TAPPS 1-1A
EP Jesus Chapel 35 (0-5)
Wichita Christian 78 (5-1)
WCS: Evan Findley 33 pts, Jackson Landes 26
Girls
District 5-5A
Wichita Falls 32 (1-9)
Braswell 37 (1-8)
WF: Jalynn Green 11 pts, WFHS led 30-20 after 3
District 6-4A
Vernon 53 (0-6)
Hirschi 70 (3-3)
HIR: Jania Vinson 19 pts, Briana Calloway 15
Iowa Park 20 (2-4)
Burkburnett 32 (5-0)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 17 pts, Chloe Gibbs 10
District 8-3A
Jacksboro 26 (9-2)
#12 Bowie 44 (11-0) - Watch highlights above!
Holliday 65 (7-4)
Nocona 58 (4-7)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 19 pts, Brooke Coltrain 15
NOC: Emma Meekins 28
Henrietta 45 (3-8)
Boyd 55 (2-9)
HEN: Maddie Brown 20 pts
City View 23 (0-11)
Paradise 62 (8-3)
District 9-2A
#7 Windthorst 76 (11-0)
Petrolia 39 (6-5)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 23 pts, 10 ast, Kora Pennartz 14 pts
Quanah 43
Electra 61
Olney 23 (3-8)
Archer City 28 (9-2)
AC: Kacey Hasley 10 pts
Munday 30 (1-10)
Seymour 61 (8-3)
District 8-1A
Crowell 67 (6-1)
Harrold 50 (4-3)
CRO: Kelly Carroll 23 pts
Knox City 50 (7-0)
Chillicothe 8 (2-5)
District 17-1A
Woodson 39 (2-5)
Newcastle 68 (7-0)
NEW: Nicole Martinez 15 pts, Arryn Eli 13, Holly/Hannah Manos/KC Shields 12 each
Graford 49 (6-1)
Throckmorton 23 (2-5)
District 21-1A
#19 Slidell 49 (10-0)
Bellevue 38 (6-3)
Forestburg 66 (7-3)
Gold-Burg 39 (1-8)
Midway 48 (4-5)
Prairie Valley 36 (2-8)
MDW: Kaitlyn Horn 20 pts
TAPPS 1-1A
#5 EP Jesus Chapel 48 (4-2)
Wichita Christian 43 (0-6)
