Teachers spend Saturday learning at first Ed Camp in Wichita Fal - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Teachers spend Saturday learning at first Ed Camp in Wichita Falls

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Classes were in session Saturday for teachers in Texoma.

Organizers put together the first Ed Camp for educators with Region 9. 

The professional development seminar is for teachers who are being taught by their fellow teachers. 

Lexi Law, a 5th-grade science teacher at Ben Franklin Elementary, went to an Ed Camp in Dallas and knew after leaving, it was something she wanted to

bring home to teachers in our classrooms.

"They're the ones who want to make a big difference. They're the ones who stay up late at night making lessons for their school babies. They're here now sharing all those ideas," Law said. 

145 teachers signed up for the day of learning. 36 sessions covered a range of topics including technology in the classroom. 

Law said she hopes following this Ed Camp, more teachers will be inspired to attend the next one. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 4B holds public hearing on Hotel and Conference Center project

    4B holds public hearing on Hotel and Conference Center project

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:33:40 GMT
    The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night.The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night.

    The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night. The hearing gave the community a chance to speak out on a loan that would help build a full service hotel and convention center in downtown Wichita Falls.

    The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night. The hearing gave the community a chance to speak out on a loan that would help build a full service hotel and convention center in downtown Wichita Falls.

  • Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage

    Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:25:12 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:25:12 GMT

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Monday, May 1 2017 11:24 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:24:14 GMT
    Monday, May 1 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-05-02 03:26:04 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    •   
Powered by Frankly