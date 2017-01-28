Teachers spend Saturday learning at first Ed Camp in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls 4B Sales Tax Board held a public hearing Monday night. The hearing gave the community a chance to speak out on a loan that would help build a full service hotel and convention center in downtown Wichita Falls.
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
The Graham Independent School District has released a statement saying a former student was killed in a stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin Monday afternoon.
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.
