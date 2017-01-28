Better Batter Boys are backbone to annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival

The super bowl of pancakes took place this Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Thousands made their way to the 61st annual Kiwanis Pancake Festival.

A group of men who are the bread and butter of the pancake operation at this historic event is the Better Batter Boys.

"I've been a Better Batter Boy for probably 12 years," Kiwanis Club member Pat Canan said.

Canan and other Better Batter Boys got their name from a festival goer several years ago.

"We started out with the pepper lights and then we got the cowboy hats and then one of the customers came up and said, what are yall? Somebody said

Better Batter Boys and so they started writing (that) on our blackboard," Canan said.

The BBB's make the pancake batter that is poured on the griddle and served to thousands every year.

"Every time we pour the batter...that's 320 pancakes per mix," Canan said.

Those hotcakes along with lots of sausages made their way into the bellies of Texomans who traveled to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. Some were there for the first time.

"This is actually our first year," Wichita Falls native Tiffany Mollice said.

Mollice said her husband, who is not from Wichita Falls, told her this year they were bringing their family to the annual event.

"It's crowded, but the line moved pretty fast and the pancakes, it was worth the wait. (The) pancakes are awesome," Mollice said.

A crowded room that feels more like a family reunion is what will bring Mollice and her family back next year. That feeling is what has kept Canan serving for the last 20 years.

"This is almost like a family event for the people of Wichita Falls. We see the same people over and over and it's nice to be back there making the batter and someone yells your name and you get to go talk to them," Canan said.

All the money raised by the Kiwanis Club will go to non-profits and local organizations like the Children's Miracle Network, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, and the Key Club.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

