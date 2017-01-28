Notre Dame basketball sweeps KPA

For the fourth time in five years, Midwestern State will get the chance to display its talents on the national stage as the 15th-ranked Mustangs grinded out a 5-1 victory over No. 24 Dallas Baptist in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship Monday afternoon at the MSU Tennis Center

Midwestern State's 2017 campaign came to a close Saturday evening in the NCAA South Central Region #2 Championship as the No. 3 seed Mustangs were on the losing end to rival Cameron for the third time this month in a 5-4 defeat at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex. Midwestern State ends its season at 14-11 while Cameron improves to 17-10 and advances to the NCAA round of 16 at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center, May 9-12, in Altamonte Springs, Fla. Similar to the two previous meeti...