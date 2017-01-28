MSU Basketball roundup

Second half drought hurts Mustangs in loss to No. 14 Tarleton State

An eight-plus minute scoring drought for Midwestern State resulted in a come-from-behind victory for No. 14 Tarleton State Saturday afternoon as the Texans erased an eight-point second half deficit to come away with a 77-72 victory inside D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



After Pat Smith buried a triple with 14:57 remaining to give Midwestern State (13-7, 6-5 LSC) a 49-41 lead, the Mustangs missed their next seven shots while going 0-of-5 from the charity stripe during an 8:03 scoring drought to help Tarleton State (18-3, 9-2 LSC) take a 55-49 advantage with 7:07 to play.



A dunk by Brandon Neel with 6:54 left snapped the MSU drought before another Smith three-pointer pulled the Mustangs to within three at 57-54 with 5:41 remaining. Smith scored six of the next eight points for MSU with a three-point play bringing the Maroon and Gold to within one at 63-62 with two minutes to play.



However, the Texans answered on the other end with a three-point play from Anthony Davis and a fastbreak dunk for Romond Jenkins to give Tarleton a 68-62 lead with 1:17 remaining.



Midwestern State missed three of its next four shots from the floor as the Texans built an eight-point lead with less than a minute remaining. B.J. Jenkins knocked down his seventh and eighth three-pointers of the afternoon to bring MSU to within a possession at 75-72 but Deshawn Riddick hit both of his free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win for Tarleton State.



The Mustangs recorded their largest lead of the game just 5:45 into the contest with Smith scoring seven of MSU's first 13 points for a 13-4 lead. A pair of triples for Brandon Willis helped the Texans slowly creep back into the game over the next several minutes before a Chantz Chambers three evened the game at 18-all with 9:19 to play in the first.



Midwestern responded with a 9-2 run over the next 2:29 to build a seven-point edge at the break, 38-31.

Hot outside shooting lifts Tarleton State past Mustangs

Tarleton State used a 23-5 run in the first half to break open a tied game en route to a 69-57 victory over Midwestern State to sweep the season series Saturday afternoon at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



Both teams were hot from the floor through the first half of the opening period, shooting over 45 percent for the entire quarter. A layup by Micheline Mercelita with 4:01 remaining in the first evened the contest up at 12 apiece before Tarleton State (9-9, 8-4 LSC) closed out the quarter on an 11-2 run for a 23-14 advantage.



Midwestern State's (5-13, 2-10 LSC) field goal drought stretched over 11 minutes before Whitney Taylor knocked down a three-pointer with 1:52 remaining in the half to trim MSU's deficit to 35-20.



The Mustangs were unable to climb back within single digits the remainder of the contest, coming within 11 on two occasions.

