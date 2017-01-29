Mother of teen found dead arrested - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Mother of teen found dead arrested

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
MARTIN COUNTY, TX -

The mother of a Jacksboro High School junior who was found dead at his home on January 16th is behind bars.

Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office say following a traffic stop Friday night at 9:00 p.m., Christy Pruitt was arrested for warrants out of Jack County.

Those warrants include tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third degree felony, and delivery of a controlled substance or marijuana to a child.

According to the Jacksboro Herald Gazette, during the investigation of Trey Pruitt's death a bottle of pills believed to be morphine was found in his room.

They add information led officers to believe they were obtained from his mother's house.

Christy Pruitt's bonds total to $150,000.
 

