Many dive in to help out others at the MSU Polar Plunge - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Many dive in to help out others at the MSU Polar Plunge

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Special Olympics Texas hosted its coldest event of the year Saturday morning.

Teams from across Wichita Falls took a plunge in ice cold water, and it was all for a great cause.

The official temperature of the water at the pool at Midwestern State University was a frosty 45 degrees.

We spoke to some Hirschi High School students who made a splash for their first time.

“You got used to it pretty quickly,” said Anton Hansen. "I made it all the way across the pool."

“This is just an amazing event. It's amazing how much money and all the schools coming together to raise money for such a wonderful cause,” said Gabriela Nunez.

The top team, the Senior Junior Forum, took the trophy home for most funds raised at $1,900.

