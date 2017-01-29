Texomans race to help fight child hunger - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texomans race to help fight child hunger

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Many put their running shoes to work Saturday morning to help fight child hunger.

The 2017 Hunger Run was held at the Century City Fitness Center in Wichita Falls.

Those wanting to raise money for the Wichita Falls area food bank locally and the Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign nationally, ran either a 1K or 5K race.

Organizers said they stumbled upon this idea after having a bake sale.

“These programs really help not only introduce families to healthy eating options and eating on a budget, but it also helps support programs during the summer when there is not breakfast and lunch offered at school,” said Misti Brock. “So yeah, seeing everybody out here is amazing.”

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Hey kids, salt stays and grains go in school meals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-05-02 09:32:08 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 5:32 AM EDT2017-05-02 09:32:08 GMT
    Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue goes though the lunch line to have lunch with students at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., Monday, May 1, 2017. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

    President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.

  • Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage

    Pool party gunman called ex-girlfriend during deadly rampage

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:04 AM EDT2017-05-02 07:04:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:04 AM EDT2017-05-02 07:04:26 GMT

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

    Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.

  • Thousands brave weather to protest Trump climate policies

    Thousands brave weather to protest Trump climate policies

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-02 05:12:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 2 2017 1:12 AM EDT2017-05-02 05:12:34 GMT

    Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.

    Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly