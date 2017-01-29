Texomans race to help fight child hunger

Many put their running shoes to work Saturday morning to help fight child hunger.

The 2017 Hunger Run was held at the Century City Fitness Center in Wichita Falls.

Those wanting to raise money for the Wichita Falls area food bank locally and the Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign nationally, ran either a 1K or 5K race.

Organizers said they stumbled upon this idea after having a bake sale.

“These programs really help not only introduce families to healthy eating options and eating on a budget, but it also helps support programs during the summer when there is not breakfast and lunch offered at school,” said Misti Brock. “So yeah, seeing everybody out here is amazing.”

