Arts For All Workshop in Wichita Falls helps bring downtown mura - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Arts For All Workshop in Wichita Falls helps bring downtown mural to life

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Saturday Some local artists contributed pieces that will be featured in downtown Wichita Falls.

The Arts For All Workshop focuses on bringing art back to the community.

Anyone is able to paint a tile special to them that will be combined on a mural and displayed downtown.

“We do a good job of bringing art in to the museum, but we want to make it a community minded thing," said Mary Helen Maskill, with the Wichita Falls Art Museum. "It's just fun to get the community involved in the arts.” 

The mural is going up on the side of the old Zale’s building on Ohio street.

