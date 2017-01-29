Family of 3 safe after car fire

A blaze destroyed a car carrying a family of three on U.S. 287 East just two miles outside of Wichita Falls Sunday evening.

DPS troopers said around 5:00 p.m. the driver of the car noticed smoke coming from underneath the hood as he was driving down the highway. He immediately pulled over.

The family from Guatemala was not injured.

Traffic was down to one lane while crews cleaned up the scene.

At 6:20 p.m. traffic in the area began running as usual.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved