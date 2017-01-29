Family of 3 safe after car fire

Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.
The tragic death of Harrison Brown, a Graham High School graduate who was killed Monday in the stabbing attack at the University of Texas-Austin, has the community remembering the impact he had on so many.
The tragic death of Harrison Brown, a Graham High School graduate who was killed Monday in the stabbing attack at the University of Texas-Austin, has the community remembering the impact he had on so many.
Hundreds came out Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Harrison Brown. Brown was murdered Monday afternoon, on the Austin campus of the University of Texas. An overwhelming amount of community members, friend and family came out to show support and share stories of Harrison Brown.
Hundreds came out Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember Harrison Brown. Brown was murdered Monday afternoon, on the Austin campus of the University of Texas. An overwhelming amount of community members, friend and family came out to show support and share stories of Harrison Brown.
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.