3 day blood drive battle starts Monday

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

It is a battle of the blood drives as Vernon College and Midwestern State University duke it out to see who can get the most people to donate.

The Vernon College blood drive will be January 30th, January 31st and February 2nd at the Century City Center.

Of course the colleges are fighting for bragging rights, but saving lives is their focus.

MSU is expected to release there dates Monday, so stay with 6 for the details.

