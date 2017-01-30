Crash on TX-79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman

A crash Sunday night on Texas State Highway 79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman.

DPS officials said at 9:00 p.m. Jessica Denise Lane, 30, was traveling south on the highway north of Wichita Falls when her vehicle left the highway and struck a tree.

The accident caused the car to catch fire.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene by J.P. Swenson.

DPS is investigating the crash.

