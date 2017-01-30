Crash on TX-79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman

Central Hospital of Bowie CEO Faraz Hashmi told Newschannel 6 the hospital is hosting an opening ceremony this Saturday.
Gay couples who were refused marriage licenses by Rowan County clerk Kim Davis may sue her, a federal appeals court ruled.
Midwestern State University has named ten students, including several from Texoma, as recipients of the Jane and Peyton Carnes President's Distinguished Scholarships.
A Wichita Falls high school student is behind bars charged with Indecency with a Child.
