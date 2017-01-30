Crash on TX-79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Crash on TX-79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
CLAY COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A crash Sunday night on Texas State Highway 79 claims the life of a Petrolia woman. 

DPS officials said at 9:00 p.m. Jessica Denise Lane, 30, was traveling south on the highway north of Wichita Falls when her vehicle left the highway and struck a tree. 

The accident caused the car to catch fire. 

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene by J.P. Swenson. 

DPS is investigating the crash. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly